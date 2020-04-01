Home | News | General | Abba Kyari died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos ― Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, on Saturday, confirmed that the Chief of Staff to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus, COVID-19 infection on Friday, April 17, 2020, in the State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, he personally signed.

The statement read: “Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, the Lagos State Government states that:

Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

“This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...