Coronavirus: ‘Your men are at risk’ – Fayose warns Nigeria Police, Military

Former Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu and other security agencies to ensure that their officers enforcing the lockdown are well protected against coronavirus.

He said all security agents on duty across the country must be made to wear nose masks and hand gloves.

Speaking on Saturday, through his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, Fayose lamented that lives of security agents, especially policemen were at risk as they go on duty without adequate protection.

He noted that apart from nose masks and hand gloves, security agents must be provided with hand sanitizer so as to prevent community transmission of coronavirus.

The former governor said that by not protecting themselves against the virus, the security agents were capable of transmitting the virus to the same members of the public they are supposed to be protecting.

Fayose urged operatives “to take their health with utmost importance at this time”.

He observed that some of them were more interested in what they can get from members of the public, willing to go out, instead of their own well-being.

Fayose further expressed fear of coronavirus spreading to rural communities with limited access to sanitation and healthcare services, saying everything must be done to prevent the impending disaster.

