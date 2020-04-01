Home | News | General | Boss Mustapha reveals Abba Kyari’s reaction to testing positive for COVID-19

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on Saturday revealed that the late Chief of Staff Abba Kyari had a great sense of humor.

Mustapha who spoke to newsmen after Kyari’s burial said the deceased was passionate about President Buhari’s legacies.

He further revealed that even while battling coronavirus Kyari still had time for jokes

“If I show you my phone, you will see some of the things he sent to me even when he was confirmed positive with COVID-19, he was still sending jokes. Every piece of joke he picked up on the internet he would send it to me.

Mustapha also disclosed that Kyari demonstrated a high level of commitment to his job and he had a passion for the legacies of President Muhammadu

According to him, he never cared whose toes he stepped on, provided it was in the attainment of the legacies he believed President Buhari ought to leave.

“It is a personal loss to me, the President and the nation. I believe Malam Abba will be remembered for so many things. He has done a great job for the nation. Malam Abba was a very good man and very determined, intellectually upright and he had a lot of foresight.

“A lot of people didn’t understand Malam Abba but I worked with him for three years and I can tell you that he is a wonderful person, he is a good man; deep down in his heart, he always meant well and I looked up to him as a senior brother in the course of the work that we did in the last three years.

“He was always very considerate. You might hold different opinions but he would drill the matter until he convinces you or you convince him,” he added.

