Lagos State reveals hospital Abba Kyari died after battling Coronavirus

The Lagos State government has revealed the hospital where Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari died after battling the deadly coronavirus.

Prof Akin Abayomi, the state’s Commissioner for Health, said Kyari died from complications of COVID-19 at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos State.

According to him, the confirmation became necessary following inquiries on the Chief of Staff’s death.

He wrote “ Following inquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April, 2020, the Lagos State Government states that:

“Mallam Abba Kyari died from Complications of #COVID19infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

“This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, #COVID19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency @HEFAMAA_LASG of the @LSMOH.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of #COVID19, under the supervision of the Lagos State #COVID19 emergency response team.”

