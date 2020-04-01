Lagos State reveals hospital Abba Kyari died after battling Coronavirus
- 2 hours 3 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Lagos State government has revealed the hospital where Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari died after battling the deadly coronavirus.
Prof Akin Abayomi, the state’s Commissioner for Health, said Kyari died from complications of COVID-19 at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos State.
According to him, the confirmation became necessary following inquiries on the Chief of Staff’s death.
He wrote “ Following inquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April, 2020, the Lagos State Government states that:
“Mallam Abba Kyari died from Complications of #COVID19infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.
“This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, #COVID19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency @HEFAMAA_LASG of the @LSMOH.
“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of #COVID19, under the supervision of the Lagos State #COVID19 emergency response team.”DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles