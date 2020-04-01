Buhari sends new message to Nigerians after Abba Kyari’s death
President Muhammadu Buhari, Saturday night, appealed to Nigerians to stay safe as the country battles coronavirus.
This was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, hours after the burial of his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.
“The President wishes to direct strict observance of the social distancing rules as prescribed by the National Center for Disease Control, the Federal Ministry of Health; and other safe hygiene practices as advised by relevant local authorities.”
The statement added that Buhari, who has written a tribute to Abba Kyari, is in a mourning mood.
“In this regard, the President will not be available for condolence visitors but urges, in place of that, prayers be offered for the repose of the soul of the departed Chief of Staff.
“The President wishes to convey his deep appreciation to foreign leaders and all Nigerians, from whom a stream of messages have been reaching him over this irreparable loss”, it added
But the big question is, where exactly is President Muhammadu Buhari?
