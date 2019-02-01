Home | News | General | Ganduje sacks commissioner over “unkind comments” on late Abba Kyari

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has sacked the northwestern state’s infrastructure and works commissioner, Muazu Magaji, for “celebrating the death of Mallam Abba Kyari’”.

Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died on Friday after battling with the dreaded Coronavirus and was buried on Saturday in Abuja.

Magaji’s sack is contained in a statement by Mallam Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner of Information, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Saturday in Kano.

Garba disclosed that Magaji was sacked following his “unguarded utterances on social media, against the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari”.

“As a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respected the sanctity of the office by refraining from any act capable of dragging the office to disrepute.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise, reflects back on the government, therefore, the Ganduje administration will not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise,” it stated.

While commiserating with the President over the demise of Kyari, Garba said that the deceased led a life worthy of emulation by serving his country to the best of his ability.

The statement was, however, silent on the exact comments that cost the commissioner his job and the particular social media platform he used.

