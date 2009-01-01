Home | News | General | Panic at Anfield as Liverpool struggle with fitness of superstar who won several awards last year

- Alisson Becker has been recovering from the hip injury he picked up some weeks ago

- The Brazilian missed crucial games for Liverpool including their Champions League ouster

- Alisson's return to fitness may have however suffered a set back as the Premier League eyes a return back to action in June

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker seems to have suffered a major set back on his recovery back to full fitness.

The Brazilian superstar suffered a hip injury in training ahead of the Reds FA Cup defeat to fellow Premier League club Chelsea in early March.

He has however been taking advantage of this coronavirus pandemic lockdown to return to fitness before the league resumes.

Before the games were suspended, Alisson sat out of three topflight matches as well as their Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid last month.

The former Roma keeper has been working in the background with Liverpool staff in a bid to continue his recovery.

Liverpool's goalkeeper coach John Achterberg told the club website: "[Alisson] sent videos, doing some jumping and exercises.

"Obviously, we were working with him until the lockdown and he was basically fit. "Now it's for him to maintain it in the house, like the other goalkeepers.

"They all get their programs from the fitness department so they will do the job and the work to try to stay as fit as they can, like all the other players as well."

Alisson's injury forced Jurgen Klopp to field Adrian in goal for Liverpool and his errors played a major part in their ouster in the UCL.

The number two goalkeeper came under fire for failing to keep his side in the competition beyond the round of 16 stage. They lost 4-2 on aggregate after both legs were concluded last month.

Meanwhile, Alisson featured in 28 appearances in all competitions before he picked up the injury and kept clean sheets in almost half of those games.

Liverpool's coaches have been doing everything they can to ensure their players are keeping fit at home.

Achterberg added: “We try to supply everything they need.

“If they needed boots, we got them boots; if they needed balls, we got them some balls. So at least they have the stuff to work in the house as much as they can.

“The physical department sent all the weights around that the boys wanted and needed because some live in apartments and some didn’t have all the equipment needed, so the club has provided that with Andreas [Kornmayer’s] team.

“They put all together all exercises and some live training sessions. So we’ve all been in there to try to keep the banter going but also keep the fitness levels going.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker may be isolating himself from his teammates, the Brazilian's quality remains untouched.

The 27-year-old has been out of action for the Reds having picked up an injury during his side's FA Cup defeat to fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea earlier this month.

His absence saw the Merseyside outfit crash out of the Champions League in the round of 16 after losing both legs to Atletico Madrid.

