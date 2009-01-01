Home | News | General | 1st manager to win Man City the Premier League title names 1 player on same level with Messi, Ronaldo

- Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on the same level with Messi and Ronaldo according to Italy coach Roberto Mancini

- Mancini believes Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest forwards of all-time

- Ibrahimovic has won league titles at almost every club he represented

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has claimed that AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on the same level with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Mancini, Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest forwards of all time, Goal.com reports.

Ibrahimovic and Mancini worked together at Inter Milan for two years as they won two Serie A titles.

He also won league titles at Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG, while winning the Europa League title at Man United.

And with all these achievements, Mancini believes the former Swedish striker has done well to be placed on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo.

Taribo West makes fresh claims about Nigeria's 1998 World Cup squad after saying some players slept with women

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fanzone'

Mancini told Sport Mediaset: “Zlatan will be remembered as one of the greatest forwards of all time.

“I put him on the same level as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He won the league title wherever he went, scoring a ton of goals."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is not at the level of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, according to Man United legend David Beckham.

There have been several debates on who the better player is between Messi and Ronaldo as the duo have won 11 Ballon d’Ors between themselves.

However, Beckham’s statement seems likely not to go down well with fans of his former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid as Ronaldo at some point in his career wore the jerseys of both clubs.

NFF chairman Pinnick reveals if Gernot Rohr will remain as Super Eagles boss amid contract speculation

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was also branded best player in the world by former Villarreal superstar Marcos Senna.

The 43-year-old Brazilian born Spanish midfielder spent over a decade with the Yellow Submarine where he scored 33 and 16 assists in 356 appearances in all competitions.

He made 28 appearances with the Spain national team winning the UEFA European Championship in the process.

The former midfielder insisted that there is no player that comes near the Argentine in terms of greatness.

Senna further stated that Paris Saint Germain Neymar will emerge Ballon d'Or award winner in the future.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...