Drag season! Music producer Samklef calls out 'proud' artistes, Yemi Alade and Ycee react

- Music producer Samklef recently took to social media to call out some Nigerian artistes

- The producer called out Simi, Yemi Alade, and Ycee, claiming that they are proud. He also narrated his experiences with them

- Ycee and Yemi Alade have reacted to his claims. Ycee explained his side of the story while Yemi Alade shaded the music producer

Popular Nigerian music producer Samklef has taken to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to shade some Nigerian music stars. The music producer claimed that some Nigerian stars are proud and mentioned some names.

In a series of tweets, the music producer called out Ycee, Yemi Alade, and Simi. He also narrated his experiences with them.

Samklef explained that he once reached out to Ycee and he did not respond to him. He stated that he met Yemi Alade in South Africa once and he greeted her but she decided to snub him.

He went on to explain that he asked Simi to collaborate on a song with him and she refused him even though he supported her from day one.

According to him, even Wizkid who is more successful than all three of them still chats with him in from time to time.

Reacting to the tweet, Ycee said he has been making music since 2011 and when Samklef reached out to him to work with one of his artistes he was still under management.

He added that he knows that Samklef has been making snide remarks about the incident but he ignored it.

Meanwhile, Yemi Alade, who was not having any of it, immediately called him out as a proud person. She noted that a lot of people think the world revolves around them and she advised them not to be bitter. Samklef replied to her tweet, he asked why he would be bitter.

