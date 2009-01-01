Home | News | General | If at 37 you’re not married, get pregnant out of wedlock - Actress Sylvia Ukaatu advises women (video)

Nollywood actress Sylvia Ukaatu has made a case for mature women who are not married. The actress urged them to bear a child outside wedlock.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Sylvia said that a woman who is yet to be married at 37-years-old should consider having a child. According to her, women do not have much time.

She stated that some women go into early menopause as soon as they clock 35 years old. Noting that many women do not know if they are in such categories, the film star advised mature unmarried women to act fast.

Sylvia Ukaatu noted these women should not be bothered by what people think about their decision to have a child outside wedlock. According to her, they would be the same person who would judge them.

"They say time waits for nobody. If at 37, 38, 39, you are not married and you still don’t have a child of your own, I know some people will say that having a child out of wedlock is a sin, don’t worry, let God be the judge. Because the same people will laugh at you when the day is dark. At old age when you turn around, no kid of your own to get you water, to ask you, mama, how are you doing? then you will realise the mistake you have done," she said.

The actress stated that they should not spend their time travelling and making money that they forget their need for children.

"Your siblings’ children cannot be your own. get that and think fast. if at 37, you are still unmarried, be pregnant and have a child. Women don’t have time because, at 35, some people have gone into menopause, make haste while the sun shines. Be a mother to someone. Get a child. People will tell you to wait for God’s time but you have to be wise," she added.

