Police officers caught on camera assaulting woman in Osun arrested, subjected to orderly room trial (video)

- Two police officers caught flogging a woman in a viral video in Osun state have been arrested

- Police gave their names as Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo with AP number 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with Force No. 509634

- The force said the two officers have also been subjected to orderly room trial since their arrest

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it has arrested two officers who were caught in a video assaulting a woman at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo Osun state over alleged breach of lockdown directive.

The force, in a statement released on Saturday, April 18, described the behaviour of the officers as "unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable."

The police inspector general, Mohammad Adamu, was said to have been angered by the viral video and immediately directed the CP Johnson Kokumo, the commissioner of police in charge of Osun state command where the incident occurred, to get the officers arrested.

The names of the officers, who have now been subjected to the trial, are Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo with AP NO 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with Force No. 509634.

"Following the IGP’s condemnation and directives that the Commissioner of Police immediately arrest and bring the officers to book, CP Johnson Kokumo mni, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State Command where the incident occurred has arrested the officers involved in the unfortunate incident.

"They are Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo with AP NO 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with Force No. 509634. The duo are currently being detained and their orderly room trial had since commenced," part of the statement read.

The IGP, who stressed that the force under his watch will not condone any act of misconduct and recklessness on the part of its personnel, begged for cooperation among Nigerians during the lockdown period.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Adamu Mohammed said no sacred cows as the force would go hard on officers caught taking bribes and engaging in abuse of human rights during the lockdown period.

Speaking at the press conference organised by the presidential task force on Covid-19 in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14, the IGP said measures have been put in place to checkmate the excess of officers on duty, The Cable reports.

Adamu urged Nigerians to report human rights abuse by police officers, adding that there is a clear demarcation as regards essential items that can be allowed to move freely during the lockdown.

