Man United legend David Beckham makes big statement about Messi and Ronaldo, reveals who's better

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is not at the level of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, according to Man United legend David Beckham.

Despite passing on the No.7 shirt at Man United to Ronaldo, Beckham believes Messi is the only player of his class but the Englishman admitted that Ronaldo comes next after the Argentine.

There have been several debates on who the better player is between Messi and Ronaldo as the duo have won 11 Ballon d’Ors between themselves.

However, Beckham’s statement seems likely not to go down well with fans of his former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid as Ronaldo at some point in his career wore the jerseys of both clubs.

Speaking with Argentine outlet Telam and cited on Goal.com, Beckham said: “He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him.

“He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest.”

To buttress his point, Beckham briefly shared a Champions League story where he came up against Messi towards the end of his own playing career while at PSG.

PSG clashed with Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the competition and were eliminated on away goals with the score 3-3 after two legs.

Messi was largely responsible for Barcelona qualification into the semi-final.

Beckham said: “We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored.

“Although I enjoyed playing at that level at my age, I do not like to lose. Our team played well. In both matches, we did things we should be proud of.

“We didn't lose against Barcelona, and that is something that should motivate us.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been branded best player in the world by former Villarreal superstar Marcos Senna.

The 43-year-old Brazilian born Spanish midfielder spent over a decade with the Yellow Submarine where he scored 33 and 16 assists in 356 appearances in all competitions.

He made 28 appearances with the Spain national team winning the UEFA European Championship in the process.

The former midfielder insisted that there is no player that comes near the Argentine in terms of greatness.

