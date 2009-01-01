Home | News | General | We'll deal with them squarely - IGP reveals penalty for officers caught taking bribe or abusing human right during lockdown

Adamu Mohammed, inspector-general of police, says no sacred cows as the force will go hard on officers caught taking bribes and engaging in abuse of human rights during the lockdown period.

Speaking at the press conference organised by the presidential task force on Covid-19 in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14, the IGP said measures have been put in place to checkmate the excess of officers on duty, The Cable reports.

Adamu urged Nigerians to report human rights abuse by police officers, adding that there is a clear demarcation as regards essential items that can be allowed to move freely during the lockdown.

"In the situation where some security agents take bribes, that cannot be tolerated and that is not what they have been told to do and it is the institutional values of the police.

“Such individuals when identified, as the civic responsibility, we need to report such people for actions to be taken so as to prevent such acts.

“We deployed our escort personnel, these are police officers that police the police to check these kinds of abuses of human rights and untoward activities like this bribe-taking. Anybody caught, we will deal with them squarely," IGP noted.

Adamu also reiterated that 'livestock and agricultural produce' will be allowed for inter-state movement during the lockdown period.

He urged Nigerians to call the police and report should officers on duty misbehave, adding that police will not tolerate civil disobedience.

"Livestock and agricultural produce are part of the essential items that have been allowed to move freely and if there is any delay caused by any security – like I emphasised when I leave here I’d give Nigerians telephone numbers of people that can easily be contacted to report untoward activity of security agents,” he emphasised.

Earlier, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos police command has returned the sum of N40,000 to a motorist who was a victim of police extortion by an errant officer.

Bala Elkana, the spokesperson for the Lagos police command said the commissioner of police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, handed the money to the man on Sunday, April 12.

A police officer, Taloju Martins, is reported to have allegedly extorted the motorist for violating the Lagos state government stay-at-home order to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

