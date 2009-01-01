Home | News | General | Simi, you fill my darkest days with your light - Adekunle Gold says as he wishes wife happy birthday

Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has taken to social media to gush about his wife on her birthday. The singer penned a lovely message to her on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

The singer stated that his wife, Simisola Ogunleye, who is also a musician, is one in a million. He revealed that they met six years ago when he was still trying to figure out his life. He said his world started changing magically.

According to him, God must have decided to bless him with a lucky charm when he saw how he was struggling through life. The singer added that his wife fills his darkest days with her light.

In his message, he noted that she makes him happy in every sense and she is the reason he writes the best love songs. He promised to write a book about how she changed his life completely.

Adekunle Gold finished his message to Simi by wishing her a happy birthday.

