Home | News | General | Lagos government reveals identity of private hospital where Abba Kyari died while receiving Covid-19 treatment
Simi, you fill my darkest days with your light - Adekunle Gold says as he wishes wife happy birthday
S.African writer Deon Meyer looks back at his 2016 virus thriller

Lagos government reveals identity of private hospital where Abba Kyari died while receiving Covid-19 treatment



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 36 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Akin Abayomi, Lagos state health commissioner, said late Abba Kyari died at a private "designated high care, biosecurity-compliant" hospital in Ikoyi

- Kyari, former chief of staff to President Muhammdu Buhari, died from complications of Coronavirus infection and was buried on Saturday

- The Borno-born lawyer turned politician was considered the most powerful figure in the presidency

Lagos state government has disclosed that Abba Kyari, Nigeria's late chief of staff, died in a private 'designated high care, biosecurity-compliant' hospital known as First Cardiology Consultants located in Ikoyi.

Speaking on Saturday evening, April 18, Lagos state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, made the confirmation and further added that the disclosure was expedient following inquiries from concerned Nigerians, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng had reported that the presidency announced the death of the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, April 17.

Painful loss: Doctor exposed to COVID-19 patient dies in Lagos

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment but tragically passed away on Friday, according to a statement by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Abba Kyari: Lagos names hospital where late chief of staff died of coronavirus

Kyari, former chief of staff to President Muhammdu Buhari, died from complications of Coronavirus infection.
Source: Facebook

Prior to Kyari's death, there was confusion on where he was moved to in Lagos after testing positive to coronavirus amid other health complications.

Kyari's state of health was shrouded in secrecy that the Lagos health commissioner openly declared that he did not know the exact hospital where the late chief of staff was receiving treatment, though admitted he was in constant communication with the Borno-born government official.

On Saturday evening, Abayomi revealed that Kyari was receiving treatment at the First Cardiology Consultants, a private hospital which “established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team.”

"Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, the Lagos State Government states that:

Professor insists he has COVID-19 cure, urges FG to provide five victims

“Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos. This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health,” part of the statement read.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has paid glowing tribute to his former chief of staff, late Abba Kyari. Kyari died on Friday, April 17 due to complications from coronavirus and was buried in Abuja on Saturday, April 18.

President Buhari in a statement on Saturday, April 18 described the Late Kyari as his loyal friend and compatriot for the last 42 years.

The president said in all the years he has known Kyari, “he never wavered in his commitment to the betterment of every one of us.”

Coronavirus: LUTH calls for sanction against anyone who hides health status, travel history

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Abba Kyari: 6 previously unknown facts about Buhari's late chief of staff | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155