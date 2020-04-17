Home | News | General | Lagos government reveals identity of private hospital where Abba Kyari died while receiving Covid-19 treatment

- Akin Abayomi, Lagos state health commissioner, said late Abba Kyari died at a private "designated high care, biosecurity-compliant" hospital in Ikoyi

- Kyari, former chief of staff to President Muhammdu Buhari, died from complications of Coronavirus infection and was buried on Saturday

- The Borno-born lawyer turned politician was considered the most powerful figure in the presidency

Lagos state government has disclosed that Abba Kyari, Nigeria's late chief of staff, died in a private 'designated high care, biosecurity-compliant' hospital known as First Cardiology Consultants located in Ikoyi.

Speaking on Saturday evening, April 18, Lagos state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, made the confirmation and further added that the disclosure was expedient following inquiries from concerned Nigerians, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng had reported that the presidency announced the death of the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, April 17.

Painful loss: Doctor exposed to COVID-19 patient dies in Lagos

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment but tragically passed away on Friday, according to a statement by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Kyari, former chief of staff to President Muhammdu Buhari, died from complications of Coronavirus infection.

Source: Facebook

Prior to Kyari's death, there was confusion on where he was moved to in Lagos after testing positive to coronavirus amid other health complications.

Kyari's state of health was shrouded in secrecy that the Lagos health commissioner openly declared that he did not know the exact hospital where the late chief of staff was receiving treatment, though admitted he was in constant communication with the Borno-born government official.

On Saturday evening, Abayomi revealed that Kyari was receiving treatment at the First Cardiology Consultants, a private hospital which “established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team.”

"Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, the Lagos State Government states that:

Professor insists he has COVID-19 cure, urges FG to provide five victims

“Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos. This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health,” part of the statement read.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has paid glowing tribute to his former chief of staff, late Abba Kyari. Kyari died on Friday, April 17 due to complications from coronavirus and was buried in Abuja on Saturday, April 18.

President Buhari in a statement on Saturday, April 18 described the Late Kyari as his loyal friend and compatriot for the last 42 years.

The president said in all the years he has known Kyari, “he never wavered in his commitment to the betterment of every one of us.”

Coronavirus: LUTH calls for sanction against anyone who hides health status, travel history

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Abba Kyari: 6 previously unknown facts about Buhari's late chief of staff | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...