LOCKDOWN PROTEST: Sapele women vow to return to streets over arrested leader

By Perez Brisibe

THERE was apprehension in Sapele, Delta State, yesterday, following threats by women who embarked on a protest last Wednesday to return to the streets over the arrest of their leader simply identified as Roselyn.

The woman, who was joined by other residents of the town, including artisans, commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators, came out as early as 7am in protest against the two weeks extension of the lockdown order by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as part of the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state which has recorded 4 cases.

However, the protest became rowdy leading to the shooting of three persons by security operatives, while two others sustained various forms of injuries.

The incident led to the arrest of 18 persons according to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Inuwa, who stated that the suspects were Thursday transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for investigation.

Those arrested, according to Delta State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, include the alleged mastermind of the protest.

Arrested persons will be charged to court – CP

According to the CP, the state police had started investigation into the matter at the SCID level, after which suspects will be arraigned before a magistrate court according to the charges against them.

He said: “They will be charged to court and it is the court that will decide their fate based on investigation. If they are found to have committed more criminal offences, they will be brought before the regular court while we solicit for the Chief Judge of the state to ask a magistrate to try them, but if it’s just the issue of them flouting the lockdown order, we will charge them before a mobile court.”

Angered by the arrest, SundayVanguard gathered that the agitating women have vowed to occupy Sapele metropolis pending the release of their leader and others arrested in connection with the protest.

Vanguard

