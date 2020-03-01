Home | News | General | UCH doctor tests positive for Coronavirus – Gov Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State

A medical doctor at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, has tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Gov. Seyi Makinde revealed this on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case; a doctor at the University College Hospital Ibadan came back POSITIVE today.

“Isolation and contact tracing have commenced, So there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State” Makinde stated.

Recall that total number of COVID-19 cases in Oyo to 16.

The state government said seven people infected with the virus have been discharged while one was transfered to Lagos.(NAN)

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...