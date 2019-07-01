Home | News | General | I’m relieved, her death not in vain, Fasoranti speaks on arrest of daughter’s suspected killers

Chief Reuben Fasoranti. Source: tribuneonlineng.com

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

94-year-old National Leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, weekend broke his silence on the arrest of suspected killers of his daughter, Funke Olakunri, nine months ago.

Four suspected killers of Mrs Olakunri had been apprehended and paraded by the Force Headquarters in Abuja last week.

They are Lawal Mazaje from Felele area of Kogi State, Adamu Adamu from Jada area of Adamawa State, Mohammed Shehu Usman from Illela area of Sokoto State and Auwal Abubakar from Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

The Inspector General of Police, however, declared the principal suspect in the case, Tambaya (other names unknown), wanted.

Mrs. Olakunri, mother of two, was shot dead between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore highway in Ondo State by suspected herdsmen on July 12, last year.

Fasoranti, who said in Akure that the death of his daughter shattered and devastated him, however, took solace that the suspected killers had finally been apprehended by the police.

“ l am now relieved with the arrest of the killers of my daughter. After all, her death would not be in vain,”he said.

“I hope now that the police have decided to reopen the case and arrested the suspected killers, they will pursue this case to a logical conclusion and bring them to book”.

“ l was encouraged when the police rescinded its earlier decision to back off from investigating the case”.

The Afenifere leader called for the speedy prosecution of the suspects and arrest of fleeing gang members.

Reacting to the arrest of the suspected killers, the spokesperson for Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said “We commend the dedicated officers who made the arrest just as we wait for a thorough investigation to follow.

“We have resolved to encourage the police to do their job properly.

“We appreciate all Nigerians who have encouraged our 94-year-old leader in this troubling season.

“It is our prayer that criminals will not go unpunished again in our country”.

Vanguard

