Home | News | General | OPEC scribe, Barkindo, condoles with Buhari, Nigeria, over Kyari’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

Abba Kyari

By Michael Eboh

Secretary General of the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Barkindo, yesterday, condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari, describing the late Chief of Staff as a outstanding public servant who is committed to the common good.

In his letter of condolence to Buhari, Barkindo disclosed that the passing of Kyari was a stark reminder of the gloom the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) had cast over humanity.

He said, “It was with profound shock and sadness that I learnt of the tragic passing of Mallam Abba Kyari. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace. We have lost an outstanding public servant par excellence and all Nigerians will feel his loss.

“On behalf of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), I would like to offer our sincere condolences to you, Mr. President, his family and the entire people of our great country, Nigeria.

“Mallam Abba was a gallant public servant, fiercely loyal to the common good. When one was in his company, it was very clear that he was somebody who joined public service for all the right reasons. While this is of course a time of profound sorrow, we also take succor from his exemplary life, his courage, his dedication to duty and love of country.

“Mallam Abba’s passing is another stark reminder of how Covid-19 has cast a terrible shadow over all of humanity. At this dreadful hour, we give thanks for your strong leadership and look to the timeless principles of cooperation and fraternity among all nations and peoples of the world to guide us through the darkest period in living memory.

“May Almighty Allah give you, Mr. President, and the people of our great country, Nigeria, the fortitude to bear this rude shock. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this tragic time.

Meanwhile, in his own tribute to the the late chief of staff, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, said: “May Allah forgive Mallam Abba Kyari and have mercy upon him. Was a truly good man, profoundly faithful and loyal to our country.

“Vintage Mallam Abba Kyari. Bold, factual, passionate and with profound faith in the persuasions of Mr President. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and have mercy upon him.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...