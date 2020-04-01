Home | News | General | COVID 19: We’ve addressed unprofessional conduct at Gudu cemetery – FG

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration has noted with concern the video trending on social media, showing a man pulling off his Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) unprofessionally after participating in the burial of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Abba Kyari, at the Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

The Public Health Department has since taken necessary action. The said PPE left over by the individual has been professionally evacuated and the entire cemetery has been decontaminated. In addition, all the individuals including the man in question that participated in the burial and were not properly kitted have been identified and are being isolated.

Necessary tests will conducted on all of them to determine their level of exposure and ensure that they do not infect other people.

The Administration has also taken steps to ensure that all future burials of victims of COVID 19 are conducted in line with protocols established by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Residents are therefore urged to remain calm and rest assured that the FCT Administration will continue to do all that is necessary to curtail and eventually end the spread of the Coronavirus in the FCT.

Dr Mohammed Kawu, Ag Secretary Health and Human Services Secretariat FCTA

