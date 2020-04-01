Home | News | General | Beckham names superior player between Ronaldo, Messi

Former Manchester United and England star, David Beckham, has said Lionel Messi is a level above Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is the only player to have gotten close to Messi, with the pair having shared 11 Ballons d’Or between them.

They are both generally regarded as the best footballers alive.

For Beckham, who passed on the No.7 shirt at United to Ronaldo, Messi edges the contnent.

“He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him.

“He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest,” Beckham told Telam.

