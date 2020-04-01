Home | News | General | COVID-19: China will face the consequences – President Trump declares

Donald Trump has again attacked China over the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Trump, during his daily White House press briefing on Saturday, questioned whether the virus, which began spreading Wuhan, China, was a “mistake that got out of control” or “a crisis that was started deliberately.”

The US leader warned that “China would face consequences if it was knowingly responsible” for the spread of the dreaded virus.

Trump did not, however, mention what type of actions he might take against the Asian giants.

“It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t, and the whole world is suffering from it,” Mr Trump told reporters on Saturday.

The US President had in the past repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus”

Trump and his senior aides have also accused China of lacking transparency.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters have taken to the Streets in American city of Minnesota, demanding an end to the lockdown.

Also, protesters in Virginia have been protesting against stay-at-home orders and warning they ‘will not comply’.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...