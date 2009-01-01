Troops repel attack, ‘kill 10’ Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe





The defence headquarters says troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), on Saturday, killed more than 10 Boko Haram insurgents in an encounter at Buni Gari village in Gujba local government area of Yobe state.





John Enenche, coordinator, defence media operations, disclosed the operation in a statement on Sunday.





Enenche said the troops of sector 2 in a subsidiary operation known as Operation Kantana Jimlan were involved in the fight against the insurgents.





He said several weapons including one gun truck, one Duska anti-aircraft gun, three GPMG, one PKT gun, three AK-47 rifles, a large cache of ammunition, ammunition links and assorted types of hard drugs were recovered.

“During the firefight which was won by our gallant troops, there was no casualty and no loss of equipment on our side,” he said.





“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute and highly committed to ending the Boko Haram insurgency.





“The general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information for the enhancement of our operations.”





Enenche also said the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji inflicted further damages on armed bandits in Katsina state on the same day.





He said the troops disrupted an attack on inhabitants of Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka villages of the Dutsin-Ma local government area of the state.





“This occurred when NAF Agusta 109E (M) helicopter, which was providing close air support to troops of the Land Component operating West of Gusau in Zamfara State, was redirected to Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka following reports of an armed bandits’ attack on civilians at the two communities,” he said.





“The helicopter arrived the scene and engaged the bandits, neutralizing some of them while few others escaped with injuries.





“Thus, the two communities were rescued as a result of the operation.”

