COVID-19: US evacuates 340 Americans from Nigeria

More than 340 American citizens left Nigeria for the United States on Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





This was disclosed by the US Mission in Nigeria via a tweet on Saturday.





On April 9, 2020, 997 US citizens were evacuated from the country, 850 persons were flown out from Lagos, while 147 were evacuated from Abuja.





Also, on April 6, 2020, 376 US citizens were flown out of Lagos.





The evacuations come amid the COVID-19 pandemic — with the US as the worst-hit country in the world.





According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US has confirmed 690,714 confirmed cases and 35,443 deaths.





“Today, over 340 Americans left Lagos for the United States on a chartered Omni Air International flight bound for Dulles Airport, near Washington, DC. The U.S. Mission in Nigeria wishes all aboard a smooth flight as they head home to rejoin family & friends. Stay Safe & Healthy!” it read.





Nigeria has recorded 493 cases and 17 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

