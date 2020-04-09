COVID-19: US evacuates 340 Americans from Nigeria
- 3 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
More than 340 American citizens left Nigeria for the United States on Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was disclosed by the US Mission in Nigeria via a tweet on Saturday.
On April 9, 2020, 997 US citizens were evacuated from the country, 850 persons were flown out from Lagos, while 147 were evacuated from Abuja.
Also, on April 6, 2020, 376 US citizens were flown out of Lagos.
The evacuations come amid the COVID-19 pandemic — with the US as the worst-hit country in the world.
According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US has confirmed 690,714 confirmed cases and 35,443 deaths.
“Today, over 340 Americans left Lagos for the United States on a chartered Omni Air International flight bound for Dulles Airport, near Washington, DC. The U.S. Mission in Nigeria wishes all aboard a smooth flight as they head home to rejoin family & friends. Stay Safe & Healthy!” it read.
Nigeria has recorded 493 cases and 17 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Today, over 340 Americans left Lagos for the United States on a chartered Omni Air International flight bound for Dulles Airport, near Washington, DC. The U.S. Mission in Nigeria wishes all aboard a smooth flight as they head home to rejoin family & friends. Stay Safe & Healthy! pic.twitter.com/vekirpCU5Z— U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) April 18, 2020
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 148