COVID-19: More prominent people will die – Primate Ayodele tells Nigeria action to take





The founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic might not go away until next year.





The Daily Sun reports that the cleric, who is famous for his prophecies, also warned that more prominent people will die after contracting the Coronavirus.





Primate Ayodele, however, listed three things that must be done for the outbreak to be contained.





“This Covid-19 will not go either today or tomorrow. If care is not taken, it may extend till next year. More prominent people will still die of the virus, but God may still avert this imminent calamity if our government urgently takes certain steps: one is to relax the ongoing lockdown to 6pm to 7am.





“Two is to allow our churches to hold services, praise and pray to God. But under the strict adherence to measures put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO).





“Three, our rich men should stop donating money directly into the coffers of the government. They should give directly to the people, although such exercise should be supervised by government agencies,” he said.





