Lagos confirms another COVID-19 death
- 3 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Lagos State government, on Sunday, confirmed it recorded one COVID-19 death in the State.
Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday.
He said the deceased is an 83-year old woman with underlying health issues.
Abayomi tweeted, “Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 14.
“The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues.
“Let’s observe #SocialDistancing and #StayHome to stop the transmission of #COVID19 infection #ForAGreaterLagos.”
