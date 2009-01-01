Home | News | General | Lagos confirms another COVID-19 death
‘COVID-19 is no respecter of persons’ — Amaechi mourns Abba Kyari
Killing spree as bandits attack Katsina communities, send 47 to early grave

Lagos confirms another COVID-19 death



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 24 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Lagos State government, on Sunday, confirmed it recorded one COVID-19 death in the State.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday.

He said the deceased is an 83-year old woman with underlying health issues.

Abayomi tweeted, “Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 14.


“The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues.

“Let’s observe #SocialDistancing and #StayHome to stop the transmission of #COVID19 infection #ForAGreaterLagos.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 148