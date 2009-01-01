Lagos confirms another COVID-19 death

Lagos State government, on Sunday, confirmed it recorded one COVID-19 death in the State.





Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday.





He said the deceased is an 83-year old woman with underlying health issues.





Abayomi tweeted, “Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 14.





“The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues.





“Let’s observe #SocialDistancing and #StayHome to stop the transmission of #COVID19 infection #ForAGreaterLagos.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com