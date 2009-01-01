Home | News | General | Killing spree as bandits attack Katsina communities, send 47 to early grave

- Bandits have killed 47 people in Katsina communities

- The bandits according to the police attacked in three local government areas of the state

- Meanwhile, the police, army, Air Force, civil defence and DSS personnel had been deployed to restore normalcy

The Katsina state police command, says bandits have killed 47 people in early morning attacks on communities in three local government areas of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

He said that the bandits carried out the attacks in Dutsinma, Danmusa and Safana local government areas at about 00:30 hours on April 18.

The command spokesman did not give further details, but said that police, army, Air Force, civil defence and DSS personnel had been deployed to restore normalcy in the affected communities.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Boko Haram gunmen attacked and killed at least seven passengers on Sunday night, April 12.

Military foils armed bandits’ attack on 2 communities in Katsina

Some residents who live in Auno, a village in Borno state near the spot where the attack happened have revealed how the incident led to the loss of more lives than earlier reported.

Though the Nigerian military is yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report, more revelations on the attack have emerged.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Malam Bunu, a local security operative, and resident of Auno, giving an account of the incident said the insurgents attacked vehicles from both sides of the road at about 8pm at a tiny hamlet called Yana-Yakiri.

According to him, Yana-Yakiri is just a stone throw distance from Auno village and not far from the cattle route through which the insurgents normally take to carry out attacks.

He said: “The driver of the first vehicle refused to stop when he saw them, so they opened fire and the impact of the shooting ignited a fire on the vehicle.

Days after Buratai relocated to Borno, NAF fighter jets kill scores of Boko Haram members

“The driver and other vehicles coming from behind were forced to stop and the gunmen ordered everyone to alight amidst shootings.

“Two persons were instantly shot dead while about 13 others were dragged into the bush in two different vehicles. We later got to learn that one of the vehicles broke down in the bush and the insurgents had to shoot the passengers at a spot about 2km away.”

Modu Gana, another Auno resident, confirming Bunu’s statement said residents of the village recovered six corpses of those killed after they traced the path of the insurgents the following morning.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigerian Air Force Operations Against Boko Haram | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...