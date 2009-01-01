Home | News | General | Military foils armed bandits’ attack on 2 communities in Katsina

- The Nigerian military has foiled an attack by bandits in Katsina state

- The military disrupted that attack on inhabitants of Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka villages in Dutsin-Ma local government area

- A Nigerian Air Force helicopter arrived the scene and engaged the bandits, neutralizing some of them

The Nigerian military on Saturday, April 18 foiled an attack by bandits in two communities in Katsina state.

The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji inflicted damages on the armed bandits, thereby disrupting their attack on inhabitants of Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka villages of Dutsin-Ma local government area of the state.

A statement by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, revealed that the incident occurred when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Agusta 109E (M) helicopter was redirected to the area.

According to the statement, the helicopter was providing close air support to troops of the land component operating west of Gusau in Zamfara state before it was recalled.

“The helicopter arrived at the scene and engaged the bandits, neutralizing some of them while a few others escaped with injuries. Thus, the 2 communities were rescued as a result of the operation,” the statement revealed.

In a related development, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, is scheduled to hold a meeting today, Sunday, Apriofficers.

The CAS is expected to meet with Air Officers Commanding operational commands as well as the commander of the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole and air component commanders of various theatres of operations across the country to work out strategies for enhancing NAF’s support for all internal security operations.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has reacted to some media reports indicating that airstrikes conducted by the air task force of Operation Lafiya Dole led to the deaths of some civilians.

Nigerian military reacts to alleged bombing of civilians in Borno

The reports had stated that the airstrike at Shokotoko village in Damboa local government area of Borno state on Thursday, April 9 killed women and children.

“It must be noted that Nigerian Air Force pilots, by training and in line with extant rules of engagement for the operation, do not attack any location if it is observed that non-combatants, especially women and children, are present.

“In such cases, the pilots would rather return to base with their munitions unexpended.

“Consequently, on the strength of the foregoing, the location was considered a legitimate target,” Major-General Enenche said in a statement.

