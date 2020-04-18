Home | News | General | Abba Kyari: Governor Ganduje opens up nearly 24 hours after sacking his commissioner over negative comment

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano explains why he actually fired one of his commissioners on Saturday, April 18

- The governor's action happened hours after the burial of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari

- Ganduje says it is disappointing that the commissioner would decide to settle a personal score with Kyari at a time Nigerians were mourning him

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano on Sunday, April 19, gave explanation relating to his sack of a commissioner in his cabinet over the latter's comment on late Abba Kyari.

Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died as a result of COVID-19, also called coronavirus and was buried in Abuja on April 18.

Moments later, Ganduje fired one of his commissioners for allegedly making a negative comment concerning the late Kyari, a development believed to be against Islamic doctrines.

Kyari died of COVID-19 and was buried on April 18, 2020

In his explanation, Ganduje said: "Death as they say, is no respecter of person. Yesterday saw the death of one of Nigeria’s finest servants, Abba Kyari and indeed it hit home. Mr Kyari was not just a man of astute accomplishments."

He described Kyari as a man who was tenacious, humble and gave it all to the country right up to his death.

"Rest In Peace Mallam Kyari, you have walked a great path," he said.

He then added: "I expect the most from my cabinet and that is why his appointment was withdrawn.

"There’s so much work to be done in the road before us and I assure the people of Kano that the right hands are on deck to make certain their safety."

Legit.ng reports that a day after the burial of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to Muhammadu Buhari, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) sent a message to the president.

The condolence message was contained in a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). In the report, the president of CAN, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, said the association was saddened by the incident.

Legit.ng also reported that the scouting for a chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari is believed to have begun with the death and burial of the former occupier, Abba Kyari.

The report named some top Nigerians including Babagana Kingibe, a former secretary to the government of the federation, Adamu Adamu, the current minister of education and Buba Marwa, a former military administrator of Lagos.

