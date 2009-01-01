Home | News | General | Actress Juliana Olayode promises cash prize to anyone who finds woman seen taking shisha with her son in a video

- Actress Juliana Olayode has promised cash to anyone who finds the woman that was spotted with her son in a trending video

- The video showed the woman and her son taking shisha together

- Olayode reacted to the video. She noted that she cannot express how she feels about it in words

A sad video of a woman and her underage son smoking shisha recently trended on social media and it got many people talking.

Nigerian actress Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo baby in the hit drama series Jenifa's Diary, has joined the conversation about the woman and her son in a post she shared on her Instagram page.

In her video, the actress noted that the video gave her a terrible headache. She said she knows that the world has coronavirus to worry about now but seeing the video gave her heartache.

Olayode stated that she cannot express how the video makes her feel in words. She urged Nigerians to help her find the woman.

According to her, women empowerment advocate, Mercy Makinde, has promised to give anyone who finds the lady money.

Legit.ng also came across a post shared by Makinde on Instagram asking Nigerians to locate the woman.

