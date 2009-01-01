Home | News | General | Governor Wike makes U-turn, frees 22 ExxonMobil staff arrested for violating border closure order

The twenty-two (22) workers of Exxon Mobil arrested and detained on the order of Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state governor, have finally regained their freedom.

Rivers state attorney-general and commissioner of justice, Professor Zaccheus Adangor, made the disclosure on Sunday, April 19.

According to The Nation, the twenty-two workers were released without charges at the state isolation centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt where they were kept upon arrest.

Legit.ng recalls that the Exxon Mobil workers were arrested on the order of Rivers governor a few days after two pilots and 10 passengers flown into the state by Caverton Helicopters were arrested for violating the border closure amid coronavirus scare.

Rivers state has released twenty-two workers of ExxonMobil arrested for violating the border closure order.

Their arrest, which came on April 16 at a border town between Rivers and Akwa Ibom state, generated criticism with Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN) vowing to stop operation if they were not released.

Governor Nyesom Wike had released the executive order for the closure of borders as part of measure to curb the ravaging crisis of coronavirus pandemic.

But in a sudden turn of things, Adangor said Rivers will not level any charge against the ExxonMobil following the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians.

The commissioner of justice also noted that the executive order by Governor Wike still stands, adding that Rivers will do everything to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Barinada Mpigi, has berated the federal government for its handling of the arrest of some pilots by the Rivers state government.

Mpigi who is also the vice-chairman, Senate committee on establishments and public service, said the stance of the federal government concerning the arrest of the pilots, is “an attempt to sacrifice the lives and wellbeing of Rivers people on the altar of economic considerations.”

