OAP Toolz warns women twerking unclad on Instagram, says it may be used against them in future

The video of women twerking unclad on Instagram live videos has got people talking on various social media pages. For some people, the women should be left alone as it is their choice to display their bodies, while some said that the women should be cautioned.

Media personality Toolz is one of those who thinks that the women should be cautioned and she did just that on her page on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

The mother of one advised the women twerking unclad on Instagram live videos to be very careful. According to her, they do not know who would be recording the video.

She also noted that the person may go on to hold on to the video and use it against them in the future.

The mother of one went ahead to share a personal story. Toolz said that she went for an interview and she did well until they brought out a video of her swearing and saying a lot of other things.

The radio woman said that she was embarrassed at herself and that she never got the job.

Using her story as an example, Toolz said that in some years to come, a twerking video as the one that some women are doing may deny them of a great opportunity.

According to her, women tend to lose out more in such scenarios.

To people insisting that the women are adults who know what they want, Toolz told them to be prepared for the consequences of their actions.

In other words, Legit.ng earlier reported that OAP Toolz asked for suitable punishment for her 1-year-old son who broke TV during self-isolation.

The media personality took to social media to complain about how her one-year-old son has already destroyed her TV on the fourth day of self-isolation.

