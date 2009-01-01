Home | News | General | Chelsea icon shows class, offers his $1m hospital to be used as coronavirus treatment centre in Africa

- Didier Drogba opened the yet to be completed hospital in 2016

- The facility is named after Laurent Pokou, an Ivory Coast football icon, who died the same year the hospital was opened

- The West African country has recorded more than 500 cases of coronavirus virus with four fatalities

Didier Drogba's hospital in Ivory Coast has been converted to a coronavirus treatment centre as the west African nation prepares for a surge of virus cases.

The hospital is located in the city of Abidjan and was named after the country's former football star Laurent Pokou.

Built through Drogba's charity foundation, the facility has now been donated to the Ivorian government to help in combating the pandemic.

Abidjan mayor, Vincent Toh Bi Irie, hailed Drogba for the 'patriotic gesture,' admitting the hospital will go a long way in helping manage the situation in the region.

“We thank Drogba for this donation, which is considered an act of patriotism," Toh Bi Irie said, per L’Equipe.

Meanwhile, it is understood the facility is not yet completed but the government is expected to make it functional soon enough.

The hospital is part of the Didier Drogba Foundation which has in the past contributed to various initiatives both in health and education.

Ivory Coast has recorded the second highest cases of COVID-19 in west Africa after Ghana since reporting the first case on Wednesday, March 11.

The country has more than 500 confirmed cases with four deaths being recorded thus far.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there is outrage among the black population in France and the world after two doctors on live television pushed for Africa to be the first place where coronavirus treatments are tested.

Some world-class footballers from Africa have also expressed their anger and condemned the suggestion made by the French doctors.

Christian Atsu, Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o Fils have all lashed out the doctors, saying Africa will not be used for the experiment of the treatment of a potential cure for the deadly coronavirus.

Some social media users have also expressed their disgust over the development with many calling on African leaders to protect its people from such conspiracies.

