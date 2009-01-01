Home | News | General | Tears of joy as football loving 4-year-old boy beat COVID-19 despite living with cancer

- Archie Wilks has been battling neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer common among children since January 2019

- Wilks recently contracted the novel coronavirus while undergoing treatment for cancer and bravely beat the virus

- Harry Kane has now sent him a congratulatory message, distinguishing him as 'a strong boy'

A four-year-old boy Archie Wilks who recently battled coronavirus has attracted the attention of Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Archie Wilks is said to have contracted the deadly virus during treatment for the rare childhood cancer called neuroblastoma.

But after days of struggle, the football-mad youngster beat the respiratory infection, with The Sun confirming he has fully recovered.

And to spice up things, Kane, who is understood to be Wilks' football hero has sent him a special message, congratulating him on beating COVID-19.

In a recorded video played on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the Spurs talisman further asked Wilks to continue playing football in the garden.

“Hi, Archie. Great to hear you’re feeling better and on the mend. You’re a strong boy. Just keep listening to the doctors, nurses and your parents," Kane said.

“I hear you and your twin brother Henry love to play football, so keep playing in the garden, stay at home and, yeah, I wish you all the best," he added.

Having recovered from the virus which has claimed thousands of lives, Archie will now be hoping to beat neuroblastoma.

The youngster was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer common among children back in January 2019 after becoming so I'll and unable to stand up.

Upon examination, it was established he had two tumours in his kidney and spine but the disease has since sporadically spread.

CMD of Ibadan hospital finally shares how he tested negative after contracting coronavirus, advises people on what to do

