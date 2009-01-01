Home | News | General | Female basketball player who Super Eagles star helped pay her from medical bills dies amid COVID-19 crisis

- Deborah Onu died in an Abuja hospital after a long battle with tuberculosis of the spine

- The upcoming basketballer player had a successful operation but died from complications

- Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu supported her medical bill from his base in Saudi Arabia

Deborah Onu lost the battle to tuberculosis of the spine in the early hours of Saturday at Primus Hospital, Karu, Abuja.

The basketball player last month got financial support from super Eagles midfielder John to help foot her medical bills.

The operation was successful but according to Secretary-General of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, Onu gave up the ghost.

“We were told she showed marked improvements and was gradually being eased off life support before her condition took a turn for the worst overnight before giving up the ghost. This is very sad and painful.”

NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida also lamented the loss of the promising basketballer.

“Our thoughts are with the parents, coaches and team mates at these dark hours. We pray for her gentle soul to find repose with her creator while granting those she left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

“We are comforted that she died knowing that Nigerians cared for her. From the reports we gathered, she was wrongly diagnosed for months by different Doctors which made her case more complicated.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that John Ogu has donated $1,000 (N350,000) for the surgery bill of female basketball player Deborah Onu who is suffering from tuberculosis of the spine, cite on Ogu's Twitter account.

It all started when Onah's basketball club Titans campaigned for people to donate for her on social media.

And a request was also sent to the Super Eagles defensive midfielder who was the least person they expected would respond.

Ogu then reached out to the club and transferred the amount into Onah's personal bank as the 31-year-old ordered that the operation should commence immediately.

