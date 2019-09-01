Home | News | General | I never thought Kyari’s case’ll come to a tragic end-IBB
I never thought Kyari’s case’ll come to a tragic end-IBB



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
IBB
Former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Former Military President, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has said that he prayed for late Abba  Kyari to recover from  COVID-19 and never envisaged his case would come to  tragic end.

He said in a statement on Sunday, that the erstwhile chief of Staff of President Buhari was an exemplary student in Ivy League universities, whose dedication in office was excellent.

In the statement he personally sighed, Babangida said ” I woke up this morning to receive the sad news that Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammad Buhari is dead due to COVID-19 complications.”

“I knew that from the last statement he made and released to the media that he was attacked by coronavirus and is advised to seek appropriate medical attention. I never imagined or thought it would come to this tragic end. I just kept praying and hoping that he would get well very soon.”

“I have known Abba Kyari as a stable and reliable man for many years. He was an exemplary student at Warwick and Cambridge  Universities in the United Kingdom and the Law School in Lagos. Abba Kyari was a highly intelligent, focused and honest student who studied Law and Sociology. I have also followed his impressive working career in law, media and the banking sectors.”

“From the time of his appointment Chief of Staff to President Buhari in 2015, I have watched him and I can say that his loyalty to his Principal and the government was unflinching and commendable without doubt. I pray that God rewards his efforts and the sacrifices he made while serving the President, the government and our country.”

“I pray that God gives the President the fortitude to bear the loss of a friend, a comrade and a loyal public servant who was very dedicated to him and his government. I also pray that God will shower His Mercies on Abba and forgive him. May the Almighty Allah give his family the fortitude to bear this great loss. Amin,” he said.

Vanguard

