Abba Kyari's funeral: There is nothing wrong if we're barred from Aso Villa – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu

By Nwafor Sunday

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has reacted to the story making the rounds that he and all those who attended the burial ceremony of the late chief of staff to the President, Abba Kyari, were asked to stay clear of Aso Rock.

Late Abba Kyari was confirmed positive for coronavirus, after visiting Germany on March 7 in company of the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, and other officials of Siemens AG in pursuit of the deal Nigeria signed with the German energy company towards improving electricity supply in the country.

Died in April 17, 2020, Abba Kyari was buried at Gudu Cemetery Abuja after serving his country as the Chief of Staff to the President for five years (2015 to 2020).

In preparation for his burial, Presidency through Shehu advised Nigerians to stay at home and observe the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and Ministry of Health order against Coronavirus.

His words, “After this event, there would be no ceremony such as receiving of condolence visits. People must observe the existing regulations put in place by NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health.”

However, after the burial, the news spanned that those who participated in the ceremony were warned not to come close to Aso Villa.

But reacting to that on Sunday afternoon, the outspoken Shehu went to his twitter handle and penned down the following:

“There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attend Abba Kyari’s funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the Villa.

“This is in line with the standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health. You do these things to stop the spread of #Coronavirus.

“For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks so there is really nothing new to this.”

