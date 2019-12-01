Home | News | General | Lockdown: Arrest, prosecute any Christian member violating order, says Kano CAN Chair

By Bashir Bello

As the lockdown, the order by the Kano State government enters the third day on Sunday, the Chairman, Kano State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samuel Adeyemo has said any Christian member found violating the order should be arrested and prosecuted.

Rev. Adeyemo who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in the state said the umbrella body has circulated the instruction on the lockdown order to all its members and so any member found flouting the order should face the music.

Recall that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State had on Thursday with effect from 10 pm declared a total lockdown in the state to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reverend said the Governor’s order is a necessary necessity aimed at ensuring that the COVID -19 does not do more harm to the people of the state.

According to him, “We members of the state CAN, had passed the necessary circulars round to all Church leaders, advised them on the need for members to obey the lockdown order. Hence, any Christians caught in the process not abiding by the order he or she should be arrested and be prosecuted because he or she does not represent Christians.

“The ongoing lockdown pronounced and order by the state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is a necessary necessity aimed at ensuring that the COVID -19 does not do more harm and curb its spread at every nook and cranny of the state.

“Over one million Christians in the state stay at home to pray on Sunday, in an effort to obey the lockdown,” Rev. Adeyemo stated.

However, it was gathered that quite a number of the churches such as the Living Faith Church at Sabon Gari, Deeper Life, Redeem church, ECWA and other Churches in the ancient city of Kano where under lock as the Christian faithful prayed behind the close doors of their houses.

