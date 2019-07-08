Home | News | General | Abba Kyari was the best of us ― Buhari

President Buhari and Abba Kyari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Saturday said that his late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari was the best of them at the Presidency.

President Buhari in his tribute to Mallam Kyari who was buried yesterday after he passed on as a result of complications from the COVID-19 virus, has also directed that people mourning should observe social distancing.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said that he would not be available for condolence visits.

According to the statement, “On the sad occasion of the demise of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff, the President has directed on three things.

” First, that this tribute be issued in recognition of the enormous sacrifices and contributions made by the deceased to the success of his politics and administration and to the overall development of the nation.

” Second, the President wishes to direct strict observance of the social distancing rules as prescribed by the National Center for Disease Control, the Federal Ministry of Health; and other safe hygiene practices as advised by relevant local authorities.

” In this regard, the President will not be available for condolence visitors but urges, in place of that prayers be offered for the repose of soul of the departed Chief of Staff.

” Third, the President wishes to convey his deep appreciation to foreign leaders and all Nigerians, from whom a stream of messages have been reaching him over this irreparable loss. May Allah accept his soul.”

