REVEALED! How Abba Kyari’s Health Worsened Just Hours Before His Scheduled Discharge
VIDEO: I have learnt my lesson – Funke Akindele

The use of face masks can pose a risk of Coronavirus infection – NCDC



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 16 minutes ago
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that the use of face masks can pose a risk of Coronavirus infection.

NCDC explains that when the face mask being used in an attempt to prevent coronavirus isn’t disposed or handled properly, it can in fact pose a risk.

They shared;

The use of face masks can pose a risk of #COVID19 infection when not handled & disposed of properly. Please:

1. Wash your hands before wearing & after removal of the mask
2. Do not touch the mask frequently
3. Dispose the mask in a waste bin & DO NOT reuse

#TakeResponsibility


— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020

