VIDEO: I have learnt my lesson – Funke Akindele

The use of face masks can pose a risk of Coronavirus infection – NCDC
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 32 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele-Bello has broken her silence after being prosecuted for breaking the social distancing rule of Lagos State when she hosted a party for her husband Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skills.

Jenifa, as she is popularly called, said she has learnt a lot from her ordeals during the trial and prosecution.

#covid19 is real!!! Let’s all #StayatHome and #staysafe #thiswillpass by the grace of God!! pic.twitter.com/8dUytmTuea
— funke Akindele Bello (@funkeakindele) April 19, 2020

Akindele-Bello and her husband were sentenced to 14-day community service and fined N100,000 each for hosting more persons than permitted by the lockdown law.

In a sensitisation video released on Sunday via her Social Media platforms, the actress said: “These past few weeks have been a learning curve but we must keep moving forward.

“My dear friends, coronavirus is real. We must collaborate with the Lagos State Government and Federal Government by staying at home, staying safe.”

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

