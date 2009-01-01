Lagos govt reveals LGA with highest number of COVID-19 cases
- 5 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Lagos State Government has identified local governments with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed that Lagos Mainland Local Government Area and Eti-Osa have the highest number of cases.
Speaking during a briefing on the outbreak of the disease on Sunday, Abayomi said Ikeja, and Alimosho are beginning to record increased cases.
According to Abayomi: “Looking at the local government distribution of cases, you can see that the majority of cases are in the Lagos mainland (LGA), followed by Eti-Osa (LGA).
“Then run closely behind is Ikeja, and we are beginning to see a bit of activity in Alimosho (LGA).
“Of note, there are three local governments where we have not identified any case of COVID-19 yet and those are Ajeromi, Epe and Ojo.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 135