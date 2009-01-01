Lagos govt reveals LGA with highest number of COVID-19 cases





The Lagos State Government has identified local governments with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.





Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed that Lagos Mainland Local Government Area and Eti-Osa have the highest number of cases.





Speaking during a briefing on the outbreak of the disease on Sunday, Abayomi said Ikeja, and Alimosho are beginning to record increased cases.





According to Abayomi: “Looking at the local government distribution of cases, you can see that the majority of cases are in the Lagos mainland (LGA), followed by Eti-Osa (LGA).

“Then run closely behind is Ikeja, and we are beginning to see a bit of activity in Alimosho (LGA).





“Of note, there are three local governments where we have not identified any case of COVID-19 yet and those are Ajeromi, Epe and Ojo.”





