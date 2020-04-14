Home | News | General | 68-year-old woman delivers twins at LUTH
Canada declare four Nigerians wanted for $2m romance scams
Ganduje reacts to video of him trying to convert young Christian girl to Islam

68-year-old woman delivers twins at LUTH



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 32 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A 68-year-old woman has been successfully delivered of a set of twins — a boy and a girl — at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba.

Wasiu Adeyemo, chairman of the medical advisory council (CMAC), broke the news on Sunday in a statement shared via LUTH’s Twitter page.

Adeyemo said the woman, who got pregnant for the first time with the aid of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), was delivered of the babies on April 14, through an elective caesarean section.

“LUTH has successfully delivered a sixty-eight (68) year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday April 14, 2020,” the statement read.
Great news amidst the COVID19 Pandemic:

LUTH SUCCESSFULLY DELIVERED A 68-YEAR OLD FIRST TIME MOTHER OF A TWIN#FirstTimeParent #FirstTimeInAfrica #LUTH pic.twitter.com/A8bK8uNhQM

— LUTH (@LUTHofficial) April 19, 2020
He explained that the IVF and embryo were done at a separate location but later referred to LUTH during the early stage of the pregnancy where it was consequently managed until delivery.

According to him, the development was the first of its kind in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa, adding that both the mother and babies are in a good state.

“The IVF and embryo transfer were done at an outside facility. She was thereafter referred to LUTH at early gestation and managed till term. This is the first in LUTH, Nigerian and Africa! Mother and babies are well,” the statement added.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 135