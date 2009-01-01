Ganduje reacts to video of him trying to convert young Christian girl to Islam





Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has reacted to video showing Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje allegedly ‘trying to covert a Christian girl to Islam.’





The Governor who spoke in Hausa language was captured questioning a young girl who ‘reportedly had decided tochange her faith.





The Governor in the two-minute clip told the young girl that a ‘Malami would put her through on what Islam is all about.’





But reacting, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who did not deny the allegation maintained that the young girl is a pagan and not Christian.

On his Twitter page, @Dawisu, the aide wrote: “They are pagans not Christians. Kano has a good number of them and both Muslim and Christians go on a mission to try and convert as many as they can to their side.





“ECWA Church is doing well in this bcos they usually preach in Hausa.”

