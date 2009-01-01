Home | News | General | Heartbreak as minister for youths and sports reacts to death of President Buhari’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari

- Sunday Dare has expressed shock at the news of Abba Kyari’s death

- The politician reportedly died of coronavirus complications on Friday, April 17

- The late chief of staff was a lover of sports

Nigeria’s minister for youths and sports development Sunday Dare has described the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari as painful and sudden, as cited on Twitter.

Kyari who was also a lover of sports reportedly succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus on Friday, April 17, according to top officials in the Nigerian presidency.

His remains were interred at exactly 11.20am at the military cemetery in Abuja’s Gudu neighbourhood amidst tears from family members and supporters on Saturday, April 18.

It was gathered that the men who lowered the remains of the late Borno state born politician were in full personal protective equipment as required by the ministry of health in the burial of COVID-19 victims.

Abba Kyari: Governor Ganduje opens up nearly 24 hours after sacking his commissioner over negative comment

In his reaction, Dare in his condolence message stated that Kyari who died at 80 was a true patriot who served the Nigerian president with dedication.

He wrote: “The death of Abba Kyari concentrates the mind and numbs the soul. Painful and sudden. He was a man principled and passionate in his ways.

"A true patriot who served Nigeria and Mr. President dedicatedly. Nigeria has lost one of its greats. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace."

During his life time, Kyari was seen severally in the sporting circle and notably in 2016 when he waded into a financial crisis between the Nigeria Football Federation and the Super Falcons.

In December 2016, the Super Falcons had stormed the entrance of the National Assembly to protest their unpaid wages after successfully bringing home the AWCON title from Cameroon.

The protest was so serious that the girls who reached the scene at about 8am on December 14 had vowed to disrupt the day’s plenary session - it was not until the arrival of Abba Kyari that the situation was brought under control.

Just in: Abba Kyari’s body arrives Abuja for burial (photo)

He assured the girls that the Nigerian government was aware and that the girls would receive ‘alerts’ in less than two days.

“You girls will be paid in two days’ time,” he assured. And again, two years later, Kyari took time-out to receive the Super Falcons at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport upon arrival from Ghana.

Nigeria had just won a record 11th AWCON title after defeating Bayana Bayana of South Africa 4-3 via penalties. The match ended 0-0 at regulation time.

The late COS warmly welcomed the players and then joined in the bus that took them to the city.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, is one of the first Nigerians that reacted to the death of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president.

Keyamo disclosed on Twitter that he had a discussion with Mallam Abba Kyari on Tuesday, March 24, before the death of the politician.

Just in: Atiku reacts to Abba Kyari's death

According to the minister, during the discussion, the late chief of staff told him that his health was fine and that he (Kyari) would faithfully take the treatments.

Coronavirus: Legit TV visits Lagos Isolation Centre | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...