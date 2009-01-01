Home | News | General | While others donate cash, EPL legend chooses to deliver 3.5m condoms via drone to help COVID-19 fight

- Tino Asprilla says he is delivering condoms at a very reasonable price using drones in his homeland in Colombia

- The Colombian football legend has vowed to deliver 3.5m condoms via drone in a bid to battle the coronavirus crisis

- Asprilla launched his own range of condoms named Tino Condones in 2014 shortly after retiring

Former Newcastle and Parma striker Tino Asprilla has vowed to deliver 3.5m condoms via drone in a bid to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

In what can be described as a completely different offer from other donations in the fight against coronavirus, Asprilla is aiming to help in the provision of condoms during the global lockdown with his drone system.

Shortly after retiring, Asprilla launched his own range of condoms named Tino Condones in 2014 and now the Colombian has now found a novel way of delivering the protectors.

Asprilla’s offer comes at a time reports have surfaced of global shortage of condoms due to the lockdown.

It was gathered that Malaysia's Karex Bhd, who make one in every five condoms globally, having not produced a single item for more than a week due to the lockdown.

This has now prompted Asprilla to utilize his drone to get condoms safely to people and make money.

Asprilla recently said: "This quarantine due to coronavirus is not a good thing. I have a lot of condoms left in the company and I want people to help me use them... because it is very difficult for me to use them all!

"I only have 3,580,000 condoms left. Until we can re-open the factory we are not going to produce any more.

"Filling up with kids and bringing them into the world with this virus is not on. So I am giving you a link through which you can get hold of these Tino condoms at a very reasonable price.

"I will let them go at more than half price so that you can have some protection at home: soap, washing your hands, and what could be better than condoms?"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that John Mikel Obi has made his contributions to support the less privilege Nigerians survive during the lockdown amid COVID-19 crisis.

The former Super Legend captain who recently ended his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor, distributed 1,800 crates of eggs to some communities in the country.

Mikel also urged Nigerians to be of help to one another during the challenging period with his post on Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has joined the league of superstars donating relief materials to the people in their regions.

The Reds forward was said to have donated food materials to families in his Egyptian hometown of Nagrig as the fight against coronavirus continues.

COVID-19 has been responsible for over 220 deaths and 3,032 cases recorded in total so far in the south African country.

