If you are a Christian in Kano state, then this message from CAN is for you as COVID-19 spreads

- Christians in Kano state are handed a warning as COVID-19 spreads to the state

- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state says any Christian caught flouting the lockdown directive will be arrested

- The body warns Christians to pray in their houses and avoid churches during the lockdown

As COVID-19, also called coronavirus, enters Kano, the Christian Association of Nigeria has warned its members to stay away from churches.

CAN asked them to pray in their homes in a message reported by The Nation.

The report quoted the chairman of the association in the state, Reverend Samuel Adeolu Adeyemo, as telling the more than one million Christians in the state to obey the lockdown directive.

According to him, any Christian found flouting the directive would be arrested and prosecuted.

The report said, however, that Christians in the state adhered to the lockdown as all the churches were locked.

The report further quoted the spiritual head of Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral, Catholic church, Reverend Father Micheal Adegbola, as saying that the followers were educated on the virus and its dangers.

It also said they were told to stay home and pray.

Meanwhile, Bishop Isaac Idahosa of the God First Ministry recently told Legit.ng how he was attacked for stopping members of his church from paying tithes amid the lockdown caused by COVID-19.

In an exclusive interview, the bishop whose church is headquartered in Lagos, said the decision to stop the payment of tithes at this period was based on personal conviction and other factors.

He explained that before the lockdown, he had seen the coming hardship in the country.

"So the reason I stopped them from tithing and offering is because it is already acceptable since they have the mind to do.

That they have the heart to do simply means they have done because actions are judged according to intentions.

Legit.ng also reported how a top pastor in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, was on Sunday, March 29, arrested by the Federal Capital Territory enforcement team for flouting government order over coronavirus.

The clergyman, whose name was given as Pastor U Uden, was said to have flouted the directive that all worship centres including churches and mosques be shut.

The enforcement team led by Ikharo Attah stormed the big church while service was ongoing.

