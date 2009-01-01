Home | News | General | Presidency reacts to outrage over gathering at Abba Kyari's burial, says Aso Rock has been operating digitally

- Malam Garba Shehu said there is nothing extraordinary about people who attended Abba Kyari's burial being advised to distance themselves from the Villa

- Kyari, the late chief of staff, was interred at the military cemetery in Gudu amidst tears from family members and supporters

- Amid outrage that trailed the crowd at the cemetery, Shehu said there is no cause for alarm as Villa has been operating digitally

Garba Shehu, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, said there is nothing extraordinary about people who attended Abba Kyari's burial being advised to distance themselves from the Villa

Shehu, while reacting to the calls that those at Kyari's internment should stay away from the Aso Rock Villa, said those present at the burial were already barred from Aso Rock in line with the "standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Legit.ng recalls that there was an outrage on Saturday, April 18, following gathering during the burial of Abba Kyari at Gudu burial ground in Abuja.

The former chief of staff to the president, who passed on Friday, April 17, after complications from coronavirus, was interred at exactly 11.20am at the military cemetery in Abuja’s Gudu neighbourhood amidst tears from family members and supporters.

The gathering, which violated social distancing, generated a ripple of controversy and concern as disgruntled Nigerians berated the federal government for allowing the gathering and advised that those at the venue of the burial should stay away from the Villa and self-isolate.

But in a counter-argument on Sunday, Garba Shehu said "there is really nothing new to this" as those who attended are already following the NCDC directive.

"There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attend Abba Kyari’s funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the Villa," Shehu noted.

"This is in line with the standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control, and the Federal Ministry of Health. You do these things to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

"For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks so there is really nothing new to this."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has declared that Nigeria will survive the scare of Covid-19 before other high-risk countries in the world.

Adeboye gave the pleasant and hope-filed message through his broadcast to church members on Sunday, April 19, available on Twitter.

His message came as a sigh of relief and hope amid the mounting pressure and unrest over the escalating cases of coronavirus in the country.

