Home | News | General | Breaking: Kano state record 10 new cases of COVID-19 in one day, now has 37 infected patients

- News just reaching Legit.ng from Kano says the state has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19

- The news was broken by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who says the total cases in the state is now 37

- The figure shows that none of the cases had been discharged just as the state recorded one death from the virus

It is not the best of times for Kano as Abdullahi Ganduje, in the evening of Sunday, April 19, confirmed that the state recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19, also called coronavirus.

Ganduje posted the latest development in the state in relation to the virus on his social media handle.

According to him, with the 10 new cases, the state now has a figure of 37 COVID-19 patients.

The governor said: "We have now confirmed a total of 37 #COVID19 cases with 10 new emerging yesterday evening.

Covid-19: We have spent over N1bn in fight against disease - Obaseki

" It’s important that you wash your hands and disinfect your environment to avoid catching the virus.

"We are working tenaciously to make sure that the people of Kano state remain safe."

Legit.ng had reported that as COVID-19 enters Kano, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned its members to stay away from churches.

CAN asked them to pray in their homes in a message reported by The Nation.

The report quoted the chairman of the association in the state, Reverend Samuel Adeolu Adeyemo, as telling the more than one million Christians in the state to obey the lockdown directive.

Meanwhile, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has declared that Nigeria will survive the scare of Covid-19 before other high-risk countries in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Breaking: Good news as 6 COVID-19 patients are discharged in Osun

Adeboye gave the pleasant and hope-filed message through his broadcast to church members on Sunday, April 19, available on Twitter.

Legit.ng notes that his message came as a sigh of relief and hope amid the mounting pressure and unrest over the escalating cases of coronavirus in the country.

Nigeria has recorded 541 cases since its index case in February, with 166 patients discharged and 19 deaths according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) statistics.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Abba Kyari: Buhari’s chief of staff dies from coronavirus, Nigerians react | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...