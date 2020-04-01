Home | News | General | COVID-19: Lagos records another death, female, 83; total hits 14
COVID-19: Lagos records another death, female, 83; total hits 14



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, on Sunday, announced the death of another COVID-19 patient in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Professor, Akin Abayomi announced this via his Twitter handle.

According to him, “Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 14

“The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues.”

Giving an update on the situation, Abayomi disclosed that four more patients; all-male have been discharged to reunite with the society.

Three patients were discharged from the Isolation facility at Yaba, while the other one was discharged from Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Idi-Araba.

“They have all fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19. With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 98,” Abayomi said.

Vanguard

